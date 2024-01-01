Fiorentina coach Palladino unhappy with Empoli draw

Tribal Football
Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was left frustrated after their 0-0 draw at Empoli.

Palladino admits he saw the stalemate as "two points dropped".

“I expected more in attack, as we lacked sharpness for the final ball and in those duels,” Palladino told Sky  Italia.

“We could’ve been more unpredictable and win more individual battles. The team gave its all and had a real spirit of sacrifice, we defended solidly against an opponent that is still unbeaten this season.

“I do see it as two points dropped rather than one gained, considering all that we did. We’ve got to be more ambitious and develop a winning mentality for these games. With that little bit extra, we could’ve won today.”

