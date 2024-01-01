Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
Juventus chief Giuntoli explains Chiesa sale to Liverpool
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this

Ex-Fiorentina keeper Lupatelli: De Gea will earn points

Ex-Fiorentina keeper Lupatelli: De Gea will earn points
Ex-Fiorentina keeper Lupatelli: De Gea will earn pointsSerie A
Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Cristiano Lupatelli feels David de Gea will prove a big signing.

De Gea has joined as a free agent after leaving Manchester United over a year ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lupatelli, also now goalkeeper coach with Italy's U16s, told Radio FirenzeViola: "He will bring points, he has already shown it in his performances.

"Then he brings experience to give to his teammates, but (Pietro) Terracciano is also well-versed, he did well. Fiorentina is in good hands.

"The hierarchies are dictated by the coaches, once only the first was the starter, in modern football and clubs like Fiorentina that play in Europe need two good goalkeepers. The second must be a starter to keep the team's level high."

Mentions
Serie ALupatelli Cristianode Gea DavidTerracciano PietroFiorentinaManchester United
Related Articles
Rubinho: De Gea has improved Fiorentina; it's back to the days of Toldo, Frey
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea upset over Osimhen; Liverpool watch Bade; Leite wanted by AC Milan, Bayer
De Gea presented as new Fiorentina goalkeeper: Every word from today's media conference