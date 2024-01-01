Ex-Fiorentina keeper Lupatelli: De Gea will earn points

Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Cristiano Lupatelli feels David de Gea will prove a big signing.

De Gea has joined as a free agent after leaving Manchester United over a year ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lupatelli, also now goalkeeper coach with Italy's U16s, told Radio FirenzeViola: "He will bring points, he has already shown it in his performances.

"Then he brings experience to give to his teammates, but (Pietro) Terracciano is also well-versed, he did well. Fiorentina is in good hands.

"The hierarchies are dictated by the coaches, once only the first was the starter, in modern football and clubs like Fiorentina that play in Europe need two good goalkeepers. The second must be a starter to keep the team's level high."