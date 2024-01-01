Burdisso admits regret not landing Alvarez, Roque for Fiorentina

Nicola Burdisso says he's recharging his batteries after leaving Fiorentina this summer.

After three years as sporting director, the former Argentina defender chose to leave as his Viola contract expired.

He told Cronache di Spogliatoio: "Strategic break. I can say it like this. I knew, I had clear ideas when Fiorentina called me 3 years ago about what type of work to do. After 3 years and a lot of work done to give an identity and a technical line to the team, I felt it was time for new challenges."

Asked if there were any transfer regrets, Burdisso continued: "Julian Alvarez at Fiorentina was one of those. Last year I was in Brazil too, I saw Vitor Roque, he was a real possibility for us, then he decided to go to Barcelona. But we could talk about many other players who today I see are playing very well.

"Now in the last transfer market I left Florence saying 4-5 names, but it is also true that you have to understand those on whom you made a wrong evaluation, players who you expected could do more and didn't or players who didn't arrive. For me it is very limiting to evaluate or judge the work of the sporting director only for the purchases."

Asked how he judges his time in Florence, he said: "With Fiorentina we played 2 European finals in 3 years changing many players between one final and the other, we had a coach for 3 years who did very well when there were very few clubs in Europe that did not change coach for 3 years.

"We gave a technical line on the market, strengthened the young players in the youth sector but also those bought and sold, like Nico Gonzalez."