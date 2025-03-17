Palladino: Fiorentina victory over Juventus a magical night

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino declared Sunday's victory over Juventus as "magical".

The Viola won 3-0 on the night thanks to goals from Robin Gosens, Rolando Mandragora and Albert Gudmundsson.

Palladino said afterwards: “We always try to study our opponents, but we had very little time to prepare for this match, only having a training session on Saturday.

“We made life very difficult for Juventus, it was a magical night and we’re happy to have given this joy to our fans.

“Now we must have the maturity to take that final step that we’re missing, which is to raise the bar and put in performances like this even against teams that are below us in the table.”

He added, “We just have to focus on our own path. I want to take Fiorentina as far as possible.

“This has been a season with many ups and downs, but we are improving, both as a group and individually.

“I am seeing some good things, in training and match situations. I really liked everything tonight, we played with spirit, courage and quality.”