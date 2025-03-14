France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
France coach Didier Deschamps says he's been speaking with Paul Pogba about his playing comeback.

The former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder is now free to play again after serving his doping ban.

Pogba is yet to fix himself with a new club, but is working his way to full fitness ahead of choosing his next team.

Deschamps was asked if a France recall could be a carrot for the midfielder, 31, and he said: "He should apparently be ready to play again, but he has no club.

"We're talking, but I won't tell you the details. Yes, he has the ability and mentality to return to the highest level."

In total, Pogba boasts 91 international matches for France.

In recent months, the experienced midfielder has been linked to clubs such as Fiorentina, Olympique Marseille and OGC Nice.

