Juventus face hefty pay-off if Motta to be removed

Juventus face a hefty pay out if they want to remove Thiago Motta as coach.

Motta only moved to Juve last summer from Bologna, however doubts are persisting over whether he can handle the post.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tuttosport says getting rid of Motta would mean a severance package in the region of €15 million due to a contract running until 2027.

Adding in compensation payments for his coaching staff, the total would be over €20 million.

Things aren't going as planned for the Old Lady on the pitch. Juventus currently sit in fourth place, with Lazio just one point behind, and Bologna FC in sixth just two points behind.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League would cost the Bianconeri around €30 million, and hiring a new coach would incur further costs.