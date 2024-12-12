Palladino delighted with Fiorentina youngsters for LASK hammering

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was delighted with his kids for their Europa Conference League hammering of LASK.

The Viola won 7-0 via goals from Riccardo Sottil (2), Jonathan Ikone, Amir Richardson, Rolando Mandragora, Filip Stojkovic and Albert Gudmundsson (pen).

Advertisement Advertisement

Palladino was left pleased with his young players for the triumph.

What kind of signal is it to end the match with a 2004 in defense, a 2005 in the middle and a 2006 in goal?

"The signal is important for the club, which believes in young people. Obviously we must continue like this, I believe a lot in young people and I follow them. I want them to be the future of this club and of Italian football, it is important to have courage. A beautiful evening, important for the team. I liked the attitude, proof of maturity and great satisfaction this evening."

Is this your Fiorentina?

"I think that apart from that particular week (of Bove's illness, ed.) in which it is physiological to have suffered a shock, now we have returned well because we know how Edo is and we are more relaxed. The team had a great mentality, they were focused. I am happy, we must continue like this, let's enjoy the evening and from tomorrow we will start thinking about Bologna."

Parisi responded well despite the controversy:

"I agree, Fabiano was one of the best on the pitch: great approach. I spoke to him before the match, after what we read he could have had some difficulties and instead he had great personality in the interpretation of the match and in the spirit. I believe a lot in both the boy and the player."

Gudmundsson and Sottil also did well:

"Gud came in great, his physical condition is growing. We are proceeding with the gradual return and at the same time he is doing extra work. Sottil is confirming the good things he has done in the last 2 months: he has matured a lot and I am happy, because I have not done anything, he has done everything."

Ikone is back to smiling:

"I've always said from the beginning that I believe a lot in Johnny and he's expressing his value. He can do even more, he has great qualities, but I'm happy that the public appreciated him and he left to applause: he deserves it, he's sensitive and he cares a lot about this shirt. When I put everyone in a position to give their best I'm happy, it's the greatest gratification for every coach."

Keep making records:

"These numbers are beautiful and important. I, the boys, the staff and the club take them because we work hard. If difficult moments come, we will have to stay united and understand how to get out of them, we maintain balance even while we enjoy the moment. We haven't done anything yet."