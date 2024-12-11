Fiorentina announce successful Bove surgery
Fiorentina have confirmed successful surgery for Edouardo Bove.
The midfielder, on-loan from Roma, suffered a cardiac arrest during the Serie A clash with Inter Milan last week.
Bove has now had a removable, internal defibrillator fitted at the Careggi hospital in Florence.
“ACF Fiorentina can announce that the operation that footballer Edoardo Bove was subjected to was successful,” the club wrote in a statement.
“Edoardo was in contact with the club a few minutes ago, and in his own words, informed the club that he is fine and that he will continue the post-operation procedure before being discharged from hospital in the next few days.”