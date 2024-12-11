Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Gasperini, Atalanta and Guler, Endrick plans
Chelsea make Dewsbury-Hall available for January

Fiorentina announce successful Bove surgery

Carlos Volcano
Fiorentina announce successful Bove surgery
Fiorentina announce successful Bove surgeryTribalfootball
Fiorentina have confirmed successful surgery for Edouardo Bove.

The midfielder, on-loan from Roma, suffered a cardiac arrest during the Serie A clash with Inter Milan last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bove has now had  a removable, internal defibrillator fitted at the Careggi hospital in Florence.

ACF Fiorentina can announce that the operation that footballer Edoardo Bove was subjected to was successful,” the club wrote in a statement. 

“Edoardo was in contact with the club a few minutes ago, and in his own words, informed the club that he is fine and that he will continue the post-operation procedure before being discharged from hospital in the next few days.” 

Mentions
Serie ABove EdoardoFiorentinaInterAS Roma
Related Articles
Fiorentina coach Palladino: Victory over Cagliari for Edo
Fiorentina midfielder Bove agrees to defibrillator
Expert says Fiorentina midfielder Bove suffered "classic cardiac arrest"