Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Salah and Liverpool settle on compromise
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona

Fiorentina coach Palladino: Victory over Cagliari for Edo

Carlos Volcano
Fiorentina coach Palladino: Victory over Cagliari for Edo
Fiorentina coach Palladino: Victory over Cagliari for EdoTribalfootball
Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino dedicated victory over Cagliari to Edouardo Bove.

As Bove recovers from last week's cardiac arrest, his teammates won 1-0 on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The first-half performance was perfect, with and without the ball,” Palladino told DAZN.

“We didn’t run any risk and took the lead. We regret not killing off the game in the first half, but we had many chances. We made many technical mistakes in the second half and were slightly dirty. Today’s win belongs to the group. It’s a big win for the group. It was not easy, and we dedicated it to our Edo."

The win was the eighth on the trot in the league and Palladinio added: “We respect all teams because all teams are tricky in Serie A. This is a group that works every day to improve. We all defend and attack together.

"The lads are humble and have a spirit of sacrifice. We all sacrifice for the team, but it’s not my merit. We were all humble and respected Cagliari today.”

Mentions
Serie ABove EdoardoPalladino RaffaeleCagliariFiorentina
Related Articles
Fiorentina battle past Cagliari to claim eighth consecutive Serie A victory
Fiorentina midfielder Bove agrees to defibrillator
Fiorentina coach Palladino defends players after Coppa exit on emotional night