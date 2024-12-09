Fiorentina coach Palladino: Victory over Cagliari for Edo

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino dedicated victory over Cagliari to Edouardo Bove.

As Bove recovers from last week's cardiac arrest, his teammates won 1-0 on Sunday.

“The first-half performance was perfect, with and without the ball,” Palladino told DAZN.

“We didn’t run any risk and took the lead. We regret not killing off the game in the first half, but we had many chances. We made many technical mistakes in the second half and were slightly dirty. Today’s win belongs to the group. It’s a big win for the group. It was not easy, and we dedicated it to our Edo."

The win was the eighth on the trot in the league and Palladinio added: “We respect all teams because all teams are tricky in Serie A. This is a group that works every day to improve. We all defend and attack together.

"The lads are humble and have a spirit of sacrifice. We all sacrifice for the team, but it’s not my merit. We were all humble and respected Cagliari today.”