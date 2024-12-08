Fiorentina battle past Cagliari to claim eighth consecutive Serie A victory

High-flying Fiorentina edged out a dogged Cagliari side 1-0 to claim an eighth consecutive Serie A victory, maintaining their unbeaten league record at the Stadio Artemio Franchi this season.

After being knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Tuscan rivals Empoli, Fiorentina returned to league action for the first time since Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch in last weekend’s abandoned clash with Inter Milan.

The hosts attempted to make a fast start at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, with Riccardo Sottil’s long-range drive forcing Alen Sherri to make a diving save to his left.

However, Fiorentina did not have it all their own way in the opening exchanges, as David de Gea pulled off a fine stop to deny Roberto Piccoli from point-blank range, before the Spaniard watched Antoine Makoumbou send the rebound wide of his right post.

The first goal ultimately arrived in the 24th minute when Danilo Cataldi rounded off a superb team move, guiding a first-time finish out of Sherri’s reach before running over to the camera to dedicate his goal to Bove, who is currently recovering in hospital.

His team may have taken a narrow lead into the break, but Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino was seemingly underwhelmed by his side’s start to the second period, as he opted to make two changes in the 55th minute, including the introduction of the Serie A’s November Player of the Month Moise Kean.

However, Fiorentina were finding it tough to replicate their impressive play from the first half, offering Cagliari hope they could salvage a point.

Two substitutes nearly combined for the visitors when Michel Adopo directed a header just wide from Gianluca Gaetano’s free-kick. Unfortunately for the visitors, they failed to capitalise on their second-half promise, ensuring they fell to a third defeat in four away league games.

While Cagliari remain in 15th and just three points clear of the relegation zone, fourth-placed Fiorentina are just three points adrift of leaders Atalanta with a game in hand.