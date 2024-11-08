Osimhen assures Galatasaray fans: No January exit!

Victor Osimhen has pledged his commitment to Galatasaray for the season.

The Nigeria striker, on-loan from Napoli, scored twice in Gala's Europa League win against Tottenham last night.

Osimhen's agreement carries a January break clause, but he has assured Gala fans he's fully committed.

He said, "I won't leave in January, I'll be at Galatasaray until the end of the season. I don't know what will happen after that, what Galatasaray and Napoli are talking about...

"If they come to me, I'll talk. Galatasaray is a beautiful club that I like a lot. I'm very happy at Galatasaray!"