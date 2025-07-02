Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed
Arsenal submit bid for Chelsea's Madueke as talks for the winger begin
Haaland asks Al Hilal goalkeeper Bounou to join Man City after stunning performance

Nicola confirmed as new Cremonese coach

Carlos Volcano
Nicola confirmed as new Cremonese coach
Nicola confirmed as new Cremonese coachCremonese/X.com
Serie A new-boys Cremonese have named Davide Nicola as new coach.

Nicola has signed a two-year deal to 2027 with Cremonese.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He replaces Giovanni Stroppa, who stepped down as coach after guiding Cremonese to promotion from Serie B last season.

Nicola, himself, walked away from Cagliari after guiding them to Serie A safety while on a short-term deal last term.

Cremonese said in a statement today: "A coach who stands out for the well-defined playing identity of his teams as well as for his great motivational ability and undisputed human qualities, he is the ideal profile to lead the Grigiorossi with experience and competence in the demanding Serie A championship.

"The owners and the club welcome the new coach and wish him good luck in his job."

Mentions
Serie ANicola DavideCremoneseCagliariFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus learn Girona price for Gutierrez
Como moving for Galatasaray striker Morata
Cremonese target Nicola and prepare for Palermo (& CFG) battle over Balotelli