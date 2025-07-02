Nicola confirmed as new Cremonese coach

Serie A new-boys Cremonese have named Davide Nicola as new coach.

Nicola has signed a two-year deal to 2027 with Cremonese.

He replaces Giovanni Stroppa, who stepped down as coach after guiding Cremonese to promotion from Serie B last season.

Nicola, himself, walked away from Cagliari after guiding them to Serie A safety while on a short-term deal last term.

Cremonese said in a statement today: "A coach who stands out for the well-defined playing identity of his teams as well as for his great motivational ability and undisputed human qualities, he is the ideal profile to lead the Grigiorossi with experience and competence in the demanding Serie A championship.

"The owners and the club welcome the new coach and wish him good luck in his job."