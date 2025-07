Como are moving for Galatasaray striker Alvaro Morata.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas wants to bring his former Spain teammate to Italy for the new season.

TMW says Morata has already agreed to a move to Como and is just waiting for the green light from Gala to complete the move.

Morata, 32, joined Gala in January on-loan from AC Milan with a permanent option for €10m.

Last season, Morata helped Gala win the league and Cup double.