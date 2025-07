Girona have set their price for Miguel Gutierrez.

The left-sided wing-back is attracting big club interest from across Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manchester United have been linked with the former Real Madrid prospect, while Juventus have also expressed interest.

Wiith a contract to 2027, Gutierrez could be on the move this summer.

And Girona management are prepared to part with Gutierrez at a starting price of €25m.