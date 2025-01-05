Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
3 talking points ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

Napoli fullback Spinazzola aware of Fiorentina interest

Carlos Volcano
Napoli fullback Spinazzola aware of Fiorentina interest
Napoli fullback Spinazzola aware of Fiorentina interestTribalfootball
Napoli fullback Leonardo Spinazzola has hinted at January interest from Fiorentina.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spinazzola was speaking before Napoli's win against the Viola on Saturday.

“Surely, one can’t be happy when he doesn’t play, and I’m certainly very happy today,” Spinazzola said.

“Some things can change from one moment to another, and my head is set on Napoli, then we’ll see.

“I’ve read many things, as usual. It’s a rumour after another.

“Interest? It may be true, but I’ll only focus on Napoli until I’m here.”

Mentions
Serie ASpinazzola LeonardoNapoliFiorentinaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli put Fiorentina to the sword in Serie A victory
Juventus, Napoli eyeing Chelsea outcast Veiga
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!