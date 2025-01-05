Napoli fullback Spinazzola aware of Fiorentina interest

Napoli fullback Leonardo Spinazzola has hinted at January interest from Fiorentina.

Spinazzola was speaking before Napoli's win against the Viola on Saturday.

“Surely, one can’t be happy when he doesn’t play, and I’m certainly very happy today,” Spinazzola said.

“Some things can change from one moment to another, and my head is set on Napoli, then we’ll see.

“I’ve read many things, as usual. It’s a rumour after another.

“Interest? It may be true, but I’ll only focus on Napoli until I’m here.”