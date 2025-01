Atletico Madrid eyeing Atalanta defender Hien

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Atalanta defender Isak Hien.

The Swede has been superb for La Dea this season after arriving last summer from Hellas Verona.

Advertisement Advertisement

Il Corriere dello Sport says Atlético Madrid are showing interest, though Atalanta do not want to sell this month.

However, a deal could be on this summer, with Atalanta rating Hien in the €40m class.

Hien, who is under contract until the summer of 2028, has made 22 appearances for Atalanta this season.