Nice chief Maurice: Huge competition to sign Pogba

Paul Pogba won't be short of offers when he decides it's time to choose his next club.

That's according to Nice sports chief Florian Maurice, who admits they won't be competing for the former Juventus midfielder.

Released from his Juve deal last month, Pogba can make a playing return in March after a four-year doping ban was cut to 18 months on appeal.

Asked about trying for the Frenchman, Maurice stated: “Honestly, I don’t think we have the chance to bring Paul Pogba to Nice today.

"I think there are a lot of clubs who will look into this issue, even if it’s been a while since he last played.

"I think there will be huge competition at this level.”