Betis, Girona in Juventus contact for Arthur

Carlos Volcano
Juventus are encouraging offers for Arthur Melo ahead of the January market.

The Brazil international has no place in the plans of Juve coach Thiago Motta and is up for sale.

TMW says Real Betis and Girona have made enquiries for the former Barcelona midfielder.

Benfica and Olympique Marseille have also shown interest in recent days.

Juve hope to raise €15m from Arthur's sale next month.

 

