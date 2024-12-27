New Monza coach Bocchetti: Players must fight with knife between teeth

New Monza coach Salvatore Bocchetti admits he wants total commitment from his players.

Bocchetti was presented to the local press on Boxing Day after being hired to replace the sacked Alessandro Nesta.

At his first media conference, "I thank (director general Mauro) Bianchessi and (CEO Adriano) Galliani for this opportunity, I will give my all.

He then spoke about the current state of mind of the team, stating they're"understandably sad" following the dismissal of their old coach.

However, he stressed that there is a strong will to react: "There is the desire to start again and get a result already on Saturday against Parma. I saw the boys alive and determined. We will do everything to bring home points, that's the only thing that matters."

Regarding the formation, Bocchetti said he has some ideas in mind but is still in the analysis phase to find the best solution against Parma.

He explained that he expects his players to have a gritty attitude starting from the next match: "A knife between the teeth, that's what I expect from the boys."

He added, "I do not hide the responsibilities that come from working for a club like this, also for the name of (Silvio) Berlusconi. I have a quality squad that should help me in my task. For me it is a great honour to be here."