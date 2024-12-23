Bottom-of-the-table Monza dismiss Nesta

Monza have sacked coach Alessandro Nesta.

Nesta leaves days before Christmas after Monza's defeat to Juventus on Sunday.

The former AC Milan defender had been appointed over the summer after Raffaele Palladino left Monza for Fiorentina.

Monza announced this morning: "AC Monza announces that it has relieved Alessandro Nesta of his duties as First Team coach. The Club thanks the coach for what he has done so far and wishes him the best for the future."

Monza are currently bottom of the Serie A table, five points away from safety.