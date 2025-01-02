New AC Milan coach Conceicao ready to face Juventus - and son Francisco

New AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao is happy with his first days in charge.

Conceicao will debut as Milan coach tomorrow night in Riyadh in the semifinal of the Supercoppa Italiana against Juventus. He spoke to the press this morning.

How did you find the team? What did you like and what did you not like?

"I honestly found a team that is humble, that wants to learn, that wants to understand what the coach has to do. This is very important, it is the basis for doing quality work in my opinion. We had little time to work but we were incisive in transmitting what is needed."

What does it mean to start with a match like the one against Juventus?

"They are all different matches, also thinking about my past as a footballer. The timing is what it is: if you had asked me if I would have liked more time to work and all the players available, I would have said yes. But I knew it since I arrived and there must be no excuses: we have to face Juve with our heads held high. There are still two training sessions left before the match, we want to be incisive in what we want to do. We have to easily understand what is important for the match to try to win, for us it is fundamental."

You meet your son Francisco right away. Does it add emotion?

"They've already asked me: I'm not excited at all, I'm a professional. I just have a cold and I've had a fever these days, if you see my eyes are a little shiny it's because of that. At home I'm his father, tomorrow my son will be my opponent: he will think the same way, I want to beat him as he wants to beat me. I hope I don't make him happy."

Is it easier to start with a challenge of this level, given Milan's situation?

"It's not easier or more difficult, we have to work. We work the same regardless of the opponent, we want to improve the situations that I think we can improve. I know that the moment is not good, but we have to change it and only we can do it with them. Words are meaningless, in these big clubs the results count in the end and that's what we will try to have, starting from tomorrow."

Your son likes to call his style a free football. Did you expect such an impact in just a few months?

"He has the characteristics of a quality player, both technically and in terms of understanding the game and tactics. He has physical qualities, he knows it and has grown up like this. I am happy to have trained him, he has a good characteristic and it is not easy to play with me. He can have a great career, here in Italy or anywhere in the world."

What do you think of Motta's Juve?

"They have many quality players, young and hard-working. They understand: they are the team that has conceded the fewest goals in Serie A, they work together and we have to see how we can dismantle their defensive organization. I don't want to trap talent, but we have to work together as a team. That's the only way football works."

What is your opinion of Tomori, also in terms of the market?

"I didn't talk about the market, I don't like to talk about individuals. Tomori is part of the group and that's the most important thing for me."

What do you want to be remembered for at Milan?

"I don't like to talk like a visionary, I think about working every day. Tomorrow we will play in a full stadium, we earn a lot: what more can you ask for? We must be happy and thank the talent that God has given us. We must change the moment."

Did you watch Milan-Juve again in the league?

"I saw two teams with more fear of losing than desire to win, this is the idea I got. However, there are very good players, tomorrow we must have the desire to compete and win, also looking at the offensive part against quality players."

How are the players doing ahead of tomorrow night?

"I'm not a doctor. There are players who haven't returned yet, there are some who have only had one training session. Let's see."

You've been compared to Allegri, Conte, Simeone.

"I have great respect for everyone but we all have different ways of understanding football. The coaches he appointed are great, they have already shown they are top-notch. I am convinced that I have to bring results to Milan and I have to be judged on this basis, we have to react starting tomorrow."

What do you think of Saudi Arabia?

"We were received in a very nice way, the team lacks nothing and I thank them for the hospitality."

Is coaching Milan a risk?

"Life is like that, you take risks. If I hadn't wanted to get to this level I would have stayed home, near Coimbra. It's not a risk, Milan is a pleasure and a source of pride."

What do you think of the Arab football movement?

"I followed it a bit, there are also quality Portuguese players and coaches. I think it has grown a lot as a championship: you feel the passion and you grow, many quality players have led Arab football to evolve."

What are your thoughts for tomorrow?

"I can't say what my intentions are, otherwise I would make Thiago happy. Milan's other super cups? They don't matter, they were played with another coach and now I'm here. Let's think about doing our best tomorrow."