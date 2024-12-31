Conceicao "proud" to take AC Milan job (full media conference Q&A)

Sergio Conceicao says he's proud to be new AC Milan coach.

Paulo Fonseca was sacked and replaced by Conceicao on Monday. The former Porto coach has signed to June, with an option for another year.

Conceicao was presented to the world press on Tuesday morning.

How important is his pride and how important will San Siro and its fans be?

"I'm proud. It's a pleasure for me to come and work in such an important team. For me it's a pleasure, a pride, a step forward in my career and that of my staff. The fans are the soul of the club. Without them it's difficult to live and grow, and we have to respect these values ​​and in this sense work and show that we are up to Milan. If they are here it's not a good sign, it means that something didn't go well. There's not much time to work on the match against Juventus. We don't complain, we don't look for excuses."

What are the concepts you are going to work on? Have you already heard from your son?

"I have five children that I speak to every day. Francisco will be an opponent at a professional level, my son at home. We can change the system, after that there is all the spirit and mentality of quality, which is not negotiable. This hunger to get to the end of the game knowing that you have given everything to win it is not easy. I live the game intensely, and I want my players to do the same as me, just like the fans. This is the path to take. Their eyes must shine when they enter Milanello."

More of a mental or playing problem?

"There is no problem with one thing, there are many things that don't work. Others prefer to talk about tactics, others about physical problems, others about mental problems. Paulo has had great periods here, others not so much, but this is part of the coach's job. We always look for perfection, but it's not possible. We play against quality opponents, both in Italy and in the Champions League, but we are prepared for this. But I don't want to go into details."

How are you different from the footballer?

"Everything is different. When we are players we think we understand everything about football, but that's not the case. We think about our garden. The coach doesn't even sleep, it was difficult for me tonight. The stress of wanting to know everything in here, the people, because everyone is important, the storekeeper, our president. We staff really want to burn the stages and get to know everything and everyone quickly, because time is short and we want to be present and active."

What convinced you?

"With Porto it wasn't an easy exit, I don't want to talk about it. The timing for me is not an important thing: summer, winter, every week I was contacted by someone in Portugal and they wrote it. The timing of Milan is not even important. I arrived yesterday and we trained, today there is the presentation out of respect for you and the fans. It was all very fast. I came to Milan because I coach one of the best teams in the world in terms of history: it's a pleasure to come and coach Milan."

Will you use the stick or the carrot more?

"I'm 50 now: we'll see. There will always be eleven happier players, others less so. It's part of managing the group. I have this direct communication, eye to eye, the players have to give their all. This must give strength. It's like pressure, it's part of football: in big clubs you have to have it. It's part. There are bad moments, but then you have to move on to a better moment. We are confident. Words, words, I told the players, but then it's the results that count eh."

Fonseca spoke of dominant play: you?

"I go with my beliefs in terms of work and tactics. The system is not so important to me, but the dynamics on the pitch. Then there is a strategy, a base, work on principles: the team must understand them. The dominant play? For me football is simple, very simple: there is a goal and you have to score goals and not concede them. If then the dominant play means something else, for me it means getting results. Possession of the ball, tiki taka: for me tiki taka is putting it in."

Can you get to fourth place?

"There is a lot of work to do. There are many important players. With those who are available we will fight to get to win."

Have you spoken to Leao and Theo?

"For me, all players are the same, they depend on what they do in training. The best is the best, not what each person can think. For me, there are no differences. They know that the discussion is the same for everyone and the needs are the same for everyone. With Leao, my discussion will be different than with another boy because they are different characters. I like to understand the story of the people I have at my disposal: I go and see their mother, father, brother... Sometimes there are stories behind them that justify many things."

Do you want to work alone at Milanello or have someone close to Milanello?

"Everyone has their own job, we communicate every day. Today I spoke with the nutritionist: I like to get into all areas. But this is my job. I will speak with the management when necessary, we are all here working rowing in the same direction. We all want one thing: for Milan to get to the Champions League, and there is already a trophy up for grabs. We are Milan."

Have you talked about the market?

"I want to know the team well, not only the big ones but also the Milan Futuro. It's not right to talk about the market because I don't know everyone well, especially the young ones."