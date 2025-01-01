Juventus chief Guintoli confirms buying plans: Zirkzee...?

Juventus sports chief Cristiano Guintoli admits they are seeking to buy in this month's transfer window.

Guintoli was speaking in Riyadh ahead of their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal against AC Milan.

He said, "We arrive with a few more players, we are happy. They are all returning, we are trying to face such an important competition in the best possible way. For Juve every trophy is an objective, we will do everything to win. Juventus is always loved and followed, we are proud of this, it gives us the strength to continue in an important way.

"Milan? When you change coach there is always great motivation, it will be one more reason to pay attention. It will be a great clash, may the best team win.

"Danilo? We are looking for the best solution for him and for Juventus. When there is a player on the market, there must be approval from both sides. Incoming players we have to fix the defense and then we will be careful about the opportunities.

"(Josh) Zirkzee? There's no point in naming names, we'll be careful about the opportunities."