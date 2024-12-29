Juventus stepping up plans for AC Milan defender Tomori

Juventus are ready to step up interest in AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

TMW says Juve are willing to wait until the summer to reach terms with Milan for Tomori.

Juve would seek a loan-to-buy arrangement for the defender.

The Bianconeri did similar business for Pierre Kalulu with Milan last summer and are keen to strike terms again.

Juve are prioritising Tomori, though also have Antonio Silva (Benfica) and David Hancko (Feyenoord) on their shortlist.