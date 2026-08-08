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Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku open to Fenerbahce move

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku open to Fenerbahce move
Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku open to Fenerbahce moveOlivier Matthys / EPA / Profimedia

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly open to joining Turkish side Fenerbahce following conversations with president Aziz Yildirim.

Lukaku, 33, had a troubled 2025-26 at Napoli due to injury and disciplinary issues, scoring one goal in just seven games across all competitions.

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It’s been widely reported that the Serie A side are looking to cut their losses and sell Lukaku this summer, with links to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the striker is now open to joining Fenerbahce after conversations with club president Aziz Yildirim.

The deal now depends on the two clubs, with talks between them over a potential deal now expected to start.

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Serie ARomelu LukakuFenerbahceNapoliSuper LigFootball transfers

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