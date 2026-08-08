Lukaku, 33, had a troubled 2025-26 at Napoli due to injury and disciplinary issues, scoring one goal in just seven games across all competitions.
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It’s been widely reported that the Serie A side are looking to cut their losses and sell Lukaku this summer, with links to Turkish side Fenerbahce.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the striker is now open to joining Fenerbahce after conversations with club president Aziz Yildirim.
The deal now depends on the two clubs, with talks between them over a potential deal now expected to start.