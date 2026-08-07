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Gabriel Jesus' agent breaks silence on potential move from Arsenal to Napoli

Gabriel Jesus' agent breaks silence on potential move from Arsenal to Napoli
Gabriel Jesus' agent breaks silence on potential move from Arsenal to NapoliAgency LOF / Actionplus / Profimedia

Gabriel Jesus looks more likely to leave Arsenal than ever after his agent was spotted at Napoli's pre-season camp.

The Arsenal forward's representative, Giovanni Branchini, was spotted in the stands at Napoli’s pre-season training camp in Castel di Sangro.

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Jesus, 29, is now entering the final year of his Arsenal contract, with the North London club said to be keen on getting rid.

Branchini is also the agent of new Napoli manager Max Allegri and insists he was only there to check in on his client.

Speaking to Videoinformazioni.com, he stated: “Allegri and I have been in touch, I came here today to come and visit him. He’s working hard and he’s happy with everything. 

“He’s always had a good opinion of this team and is satisfied with the work that is being done.”

When asked about Jesus’ potential move to the club, he responded: “I haven’t spoken to Allegri about him.”

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Gabriel JesusArsenalNapoliPremier LeagueSerie AFootball transfers