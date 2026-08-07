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Romelu Lukaku offered to Fenerbahce as Napoli look to get rid

Romelu Lukaku offered to Fenerbahce as Napoli look to get rid
Romelu Lukaku offered to Fenerbahce as Napoli look to get ridAntonio Balasco/IPA Sport/ipa-agency.net / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been offered to Turkish side Fenerbahce with Saudi Arabia another option.

The Serie A side are seemingly keen to get rid of the 33-year-old following a disappointing 2025-26 both on and off the pitch.

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Lukaku scored just one goal in seven appearances across all competitions as injury and disciplinary issues limited his chances.

Reports in Turkey claim that the Belgium international has been offered to Fenerbahce for the second time.

TRT Spor reporter Doruk Tecimer, states that a proposition was made to the Turkish side in January also, but there have been no formal discussions. 

A potential move to Saudi Arabia remains an option for Lukaku, with MLS side Atlanta United also said to be interested.

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Serie ARomelu LukakuFenerbahceNapoliSuper LigFootball transfers