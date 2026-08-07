Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The 29-year-old joined from Premier League rivals Man City back in the summer of 2022 and has largely been used as a squad option.

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An ACL injury, picked up during an FA Cup match against Manchester United on January 12, 2025, made chances even more limited as Jesus started just three of his 14 Premier League games last season, scoring three goals.

Per Sky Sports news, the striker’s agent Giovanni Branchini, was spotted at Napoli training amid interest from the Italian side.

It should be said that Branchini is also the agent of new Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri, who is said to be a long-term admirer of Jesus.

According to Sky in Italy, a meeting could take place to further explore the possibility of the Serie A side signing the Brazilian.

It’s understood that Arsenal will demand a fee of £18 million to sell him.