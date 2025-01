Napoli reach terms with Bournemoouth for Billing

Napoli have struck terms with Bournemoouth for Philip Billing.

The Denmark midfielder is set to sign with Napoli in the coming hours.

Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio states that Napoli will be the next destination.

The Scudetto contenders have agreed with Bournemouth on a loan deal with an option to buy for €9-10m.

Billing's deal with the Cherries runs to 2027.