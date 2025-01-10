Torino closer to Chelsea youngster Casadei as Napoli find Bournemouth alternative

Italian side Torino want to sign Cesare Casadei from Chelsea in the coming weeks.

The Blues are going to allow Casadei to leave in the winter as he is not in their plans.

Manager Enzo Maresca is happy to sell the player, as he will not be in the first team squad next season either.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Torino have emerged as the club most likely to sign Casadei.

Napoli were also interested, but are going to target Bournemouth’s Philip Billing instead.

Casadei had been hoping to get more game time at Chelsea, having played for Maresca at Leicester City on loan last season.