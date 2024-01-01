Napoli midfielder Lobotka: It can be special season

Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka believes they're capable of something special this season.

Napoli currently top the table with coach Antonio Conte making an instant impact.

Lobotka said at his Slovakia media conference: “This can be a special season, but we are only at the beginning. Compared to last year, when we perhaps lacked a bit of hunger after winning the Scudetto, this year is different.

“Conte brought fresh ideas and a different atmosphere, he is pushing us to a superior level both physically and mentally.

“So far, the results are on our side and this is how we want to continue, the coach can take us to a higher level.”