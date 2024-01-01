Capuano: Conte at Napoli to win - the rest just hot air

Foggia coach Ezio Capuano says Antonio Conte will have moved to Napoli to win trophies.

Conte has already taken Napoli to the top of the table as Serie A breaks up for international week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Capuano told TMW: "With the arrival of Conte and the confirmations of Napoli's big names, I said that the match in Verona would have represented the turning point. Nothing surprises me. Conte is a pragmatic coach, there have been matches in the past years with (Luciano) Spalletti where Napoli played good football, but Conte's football is much more balanced, perhaps less beautiful to watch, but for Conte only the result exists, the rest is hot air."

He then continues: "When players have quality you also see the beautiful game because the play of the individual goes to capitalize on the quality of other players in the sector. Napoli has devastating players in one-on-one and they make sure that the play of the individual is emphasized.

"I love balance, I don't love aesthetics. Football is a business where the result is above all. There is no fan who goes to the stadium and is happy because his team played well, but lost. In football there are two phases, I love balanced teams. (David) Neres? Today (Matteo) Politano plays the non-possession phase, but Neres is so strong that he will certainly find space."