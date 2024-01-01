Como coach Cesc: Lobotka superlative for Napoli; he controlled the game

Como coach Cesc Fabregas refused to criticise his players after Friday night's defeat at Napoli.

Como were beaten 3-1, with Scott McTominay, Romelu Lukaku (penalty) and David Neres scoring for the hosts. Gabriel Strefezza struck for Como.

Afterwards, Cesc conceded Napoli were superior in terms of personnel.

On the match:

"A penalty that was a bit so-so, but they gave it and in the end, that's it. Afterwards, however, we saw a good Napoli, quality players who raise the level. Ours is missing this thing a bit, the players who come in have to make the difference. We are young guys, we are a bit too good in my opinion, we have to be smarter. But generally speaking, we are on the right path."

How are these football values ​​transmitted? What do you think of Stanislav Lobotka?

"Lobotka is a superlative player, I also spoke to him after the match. I can play with eleven Lobotkas in football, my game plan was to control him defensively, I put Nico Paz on him. However, after 60 minutes he was a bit tired, for me he is a champion and if he won the championship for me a large percentage was due to him.

"Project? Many hours working and analyzing football. This is a world where they judge you if you win or lose. I am very lucky, they gave me the freedom to do this project. Many new players have arrived, we are only at the beginning."

Did you notice a difference in your men between the first and second half?

"I think I saw a great Como for 60 minutes not 45, and a good Napoli for 15 minutes and a great Napoli after the third goal. I wanted the team to be a little more forward, to press and recover balls, that's why I put Sergi Roberto full-back and Gabrielloni, Belotti and Cutrone up front.

"That's why I said: 'Centre, cross, cross'. The team must understand that we are not Barcelona, ​​we must understand the various phases of the game, this takes time. We must improve, work with the players and be calm after the third goal."