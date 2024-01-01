Tribal Football
Denis: Napoli were right to swap Osimhen for Lukaku
Former Napoli striker German Denis feels Romelu Lukaku is an upgrade on Victor Osimhen this season under coach Antonio Conte.

Denis has questioned whether Osimhen, now on-loan with Galatasaray, would've suited Conte's system.

After Friday's win against Como, Denis told Radio Kiss Kiss: "We saw a Lukaku in form, even if Conte knows perfectly well what he lacks. He is a Lukaku who is very generous, he plays for the team, yesterday he made two assists as an attacking midfielder.

"Napoli was built to win, the squad is large and whoever is called upon always does well and this is important for a coach who knows he can count on the bench. This will make the difference.

"Anyone can play for this Napoli, the group is united and above all follows the coach. (Stanislav) Lobotka? He can make the difference, in my opinion he is a complete player and also having the various (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia and Lukaku, Napoli has many solutions.

"Lukaku in place of Osimhen? I don't know if Osimhen would have been as suitable for Napoli as Lukaku is with Conte. Napoli made the right choice."

