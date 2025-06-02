Napoli medical delayed for De Bruyne

Napoli's deal for Kevin de Bruyne is being delayed.

The departing Manchester City great has agreed terms with Napoli, though his expected medical this week has been postponed.

De Bruyne will instead focus on Belgium's World Cup qualifiers over the coming week before returning to Naples after his international commitments.

The 33 year-old was due to undergo his medical today at Villa Stuart, says Il Corriere dello Sport, but he'll now wait until after his international commitments before taking his tests and putting pen to paper.

Interestingly, De Bruyne's father, Herwig, at his son's junior tournament, the KDB Cup, stated: "Kevin is evaluating everything, he will decide what will make him happy."