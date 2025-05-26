IN DETAIL: Napoli president ADL tables bumper package to De Bruyne

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is eager to close an agreement with Kevin de Bruyne this week.

Off contract at the end of June, De Bruyne is now favouring a move to Naples this summer.

De Laurentiis, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, is now close to settling negotiations with the Belgian's agents and will do so by making a significant financial effort.

The parties will meet on Wednesday and the offer from the Neapolitans will include a signing bonus of €10m and a two-year contract worth €5.5m-a-season, to which an option for a third year must be added.

A move that shows how much the City player is desired and how much the Azzurri patron does not want to participate in an auction.

Spending spree

But he is not the only one in Napoli's sights: Lewis Ferguson, the Scotland midfielder from Bologna, who has been a target for some time now, and Kenneth Taylor from Ajax, who was approached 5 months ago, are also wanted.

For the attack, the chosen one is Jonathan David, the Lille striker coming off contract, whose entourage was approached recently. He was also given a tour of the city, to take some time to reflect and evaluate all the offers on the table.

Finally, Alejandro Garnacho, who has fallen out with Manchester United, is also on ADL's shopping list now.