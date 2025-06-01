De Bruyne step away from agreeing Napoli contract

Kevin De Bruyne is set to join Napoli this week.

Off contract at Manchester City at the end of June, the veteran midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Serie A title winners.

Transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio is reporting De Bruyne will sign with the Azzurri in the coming days.

Contracts will be settled on Monday, with a final agreement now regarded as a formality.

De Bruyne will then undergo a medical ahead of putting pen to paper on a two-year contract plus a 12-month option.