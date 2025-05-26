Napoli president De Laurentiis: I really think Kevin De Bruyne will now join us

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has revealed that the deal for Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne is closer than ever as he prepares to leave the club.

The Belgian international will start next season as part of another club for the first time in ten years as he prepares to depart City when his contract expires at the end of this campaign. De Bruyne, now 33 years old, has been a transfer target for several top clubs such as Liverpool and Napoli but now it seems like his move to the Serie A champions is closer than ever.

De Laurentiis opened up on the deal that could be announced in the coming days ahead of the start of the summer transfer window on June 1st which would see De Bruyne link up with former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Belgian teammate Romelu Lukaku.

“I really think Kevin De Bruyne will now JOIN us”.

“I’m told he’s already bought a beautiful house… I spoke to KDB, his wife, his kid this morning, it’s been beautiful”, told Rai.

“Done deal? Until contracts are signed, we must be careful”.

Napoli director Giovanni Manna also weighed in on the deal and implied that fans must ready for themselves for what could be one of the biggest announcements of the summer.

“We’ve been working on Kevin De Bruyne deal for months… and we’re now about to see the finish line.”

De Bruyne has won 18 trophies with City, including six league titles and a historic treble in 2023, and was given a guard of honour in his final game against Fulham on Sunday afternoon in which he waved an emotional farewell to supporters. Napoli lifted their fourth Serie A title on Friday night as they pipped Inter Milan to top spot with a 2-0 win over Cagliari, which will only entice De Bruyne to make the switch to the Italian giants.