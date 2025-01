Napoli learn of Man Utd price for Garnacho

Manchester United have set their price for Alejandro Garnacho.

United are prepared to sell the Argentina winger this month.

And Sportitalia says Serie A intermediaries have been informed Garnacho can be signed for €50m.

Watching developments are Napoli, which raided United in the summer for Scott McTominay.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is expected to open talks with United this week over a fee for Garnacho.