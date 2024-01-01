Napoli launch cash bid for Chelsea striker Lukaku

Napoli have launched a cash bid for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Napoli have offered €25m plus €3m in bonuses for the Belgium international.

Advertisement Advertisement

With less than a year to run on his deal, Chelsea are eager to sell Lukaku this summer.

There is a confidence inside Napoli that their offer will be accepted by the Londoners, knowing Lukaku is eager to see the move happen.

A switch to Napoli will see Lukaku reunited with his former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. It was under Conte that Lukaku played the best football of his career.