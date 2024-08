Villa outbid Napoli for Lukaku, but...

Napoli are confident signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Il Mattino says while Napoli have pushed for a loan-to-buy arrangement, they're willing to pay €27m for the Belgium international.

Aston Villa have offered €35m to Chelsea, but Lukaku has made it clear he only wants Napoli.

The chance to work again with his former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has been the decisive factor.

Lukaku will arrive to replace Victor Osimhen, who is now close to being sold to PSG.