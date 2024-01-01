Napoli and Chelsea continue to haggle over Lukaku fee

Napoli and Chelsea continue to haggle over Lukaku fee

Napoli and Chelsea are at deadlock over talks for Romelu Lukaku's transfer.

Napoli are seeking a deal for Lukaku independent of the expected sale of Victor Osimhen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Il Corriere dello Sport says Napoli are reluctant to go higher than €25m for the Belgium international, who spent last season on-loan with AS Roma.

However, with Lukaku's contract carrying a €45m buyout clause, Chelsea are insisting on €40m to sell the centre-forward.

For his part, Lukaku is keen on the move, where he would be reunited with his former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte.