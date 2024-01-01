Napoli and Chelsea continue to haggle over Lukaku fee

Tribal Football
Napoli and Chelsea are at deadlock over talks for Romelu Lukaku's transfer.

Napoli are seeking a deal for Lukaku independent of the expected sale of Victor Osimhen.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Napoli are reluctant to go higher than €25m for the Belgium international, who spent last season on-loan with AS Roma.

However, with Lukaku's contract carrying a €45m buyout clause, Chelsea are insisting on €40m to sell the centre-forward.

For his part, Lukaku is keen on the move, where he would be reunited with his former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte.

