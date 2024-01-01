Sabatini backing Napoli push for Chelsea striker Lukaku

Former Roma sports director Walter Sabatini is backing Napoli's move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Sabatini says Lukaku is the ideal replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Napoli made an extraordinary decision by convincing Conte, because he is a guarantee for everyone,” Sabatini told Radio CRC.

“His history speaks for him and he trains with such faith that it is almost a religious experience. He is the right man for Napoli to rebuild after last season’s disappointment. I am convinced he will do very well.

“Osimhen seems to be physiologically on the way out, as at some moments your emotions are not suited to the needs of the team. Osimhen, who is a great player, carries with him a price-tag and a salary that are impossible to maintain.

“In any case, he will be suitably replaced. Lukaku is a guarantee with Conte, as trained by him, he is a player who can score 20 goals. I also wouldn’t say he was old, as 31 is when a striker reaches full maturity.

“He would certainly not be lacking in motivation at Napoli, with this club and city, while Conte knows how to give Romelu the right service.”