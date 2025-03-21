Napoli jump ahead of Liverpool in pursuit of Feyenoord dazzler Paixao

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Napoli are ready to step up their interest for Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao.

The Brazilian, 24, has scored eleven goals and 15 assists in 38 Feyenoord matches this season.

He has been linked with Liverpool, but is now a priority target for Napoli.

Il Mattino says Napoli see Paixao as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was sold to PSG in January.

AC Milan and Inter are also interested in Paixão - who has a contract until the summer of 2029.

