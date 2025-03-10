Agent of Feyenoord winger Paixao encourages Napoli interest

The agent of Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao has encouraged interest from Napoli.

The Brazilian has been one of the big new stories this season.

His agent, Edson Toninello, told Si Gonfia la Rete: "So far I haven't had any contact with them. He's very happy in Rotterdam, he's adapted very well and plays for a big club, but obviously every big offer will be analysed.

"Of course, it's (Napoli) a big club, it's going through a great moment and it has a lot of history.

"His market value depends on Feyenoord... He's a player who has increased his value in recent seasons."