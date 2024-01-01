Napoli interested in Man Utd midfielder

Italian Serie A giants Napoli have made an attempt to land Scott McTominay on loan.

The Manchester United midfielder is available this summer, but only for a direct sale.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli were hoping that United would be amenable to a loan.

However, the Red Devils are focused on cashing in on fringe players for PSR purposes.

They have seen interest in McTominay from the likes of Fulham and believe a deal can be done late in the window.

Whether the homegrown midfielder wants to leave is unclear, as he got ample game time last season.