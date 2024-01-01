Tribal Football
Napoli challenge Fulham for Man Utd midfielder McTominay

Napoli are eyeing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Athletic says United are open to selling the Scotland midfielder, who has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford. United has the option for another year.

Fulham have already had two offers turned down for McTominay, but are expected to try again.

However, Napoli are also interested.

The Azzurri are in the market for a ball-winning midfielder and McTominay has been recommended by new coach Antonio Conte.

