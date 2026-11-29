Sassuolo’s winless run in Serie A extended to nine matches as they played out a goalless draw with Napoli at the Mapei Stadium.

Both teams looked cagey in the first half, which wasn’t a surprise given they have both made historically poor starts to the season.

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The hosts have been particularly disappointing, dropping into the relegation zone after their latest defeat at home to Genoa last week, and they struggled to impose themselves before the break as they failed to register a shot on target.

Indeed, it took until the 37th minute for either goalkeeper to be tested. Napoli saw the majority of the ball in the first half, and it was the Gli Azzurri who came closest to opening the scoring when Noa Lang’s effort from the edge of the area was well saved by the alert Arijanet Muric.

Match momentum Flashscore

Those in attendance would have expected more entertainment in the second half, but the game remained tight and tense. Napoli ought to have taken confidence from their draw away at Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, but despite clearly being the superior side, they lacked quality in the final third.

They were almost punished inside the final 10 minutes, too, when Sebastiano Esposito’s close-range header from a free-kick went just wide of the left post.

Neither team looked likely to find a decisive goal in the closing stages, as the visitors missed the opportunity to record back-to-back Serie A victories for the first time in the Massimiliano Allegri era.

Though disappointing, the result does at least see Napoli climb a place to eighth, while Sassuolo remain in the relegation zone as their worrying winless run goes on.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sam Beukema (Napoli)