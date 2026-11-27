New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is expected to make major calls on his squad ahead of the January transfer window.

Pochettino will have a limited budget to spend at the start of 2027 and he could bolster that by sanctioning several sales.

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Striker Joshua Zirkzee is on the list of possible departures - despite featuring in Pochettino's first two games in charge - as his long-term place at Old Trafford remains unclear.

As per Sky Sports Italia, Serie A pair Como and Napoli are readying January offers, if Pochettino opts to sell.

Several Premier League clubs have also looked at the Dutch forward, but he appears to prefer a move back to Italy, if his time in Manchester comes to an end.