Napoli head coach Massimiliano Allegri has backed Kevin de Bruyne amid links to PSV Eindhoven.

PSV have reportedly made an initial €2M offer for the former Manchester City playmaker who only arrived in Italy last summer in what was an emotional farewell at the Etihad.

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Other Premier League clubs such as Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Everton have all reportedly approached Napoli over De Bruyne's availability over the past month.

However, the 35-year-old is set to stay despite constant transfer reports as Allegri backed the Belgian who he believes is happy with his current situation.

"There is no foot inside and one foot outside, he is an extraordinary player. Just look at tonight, he is doing well.

"Last year he was out for four or five months with an injury, he's not a kid. He did well for the national team, but he also did well with us. Sometimes perception makes you give a different opinion, I'm very happy with him as with the others.

"It is not a matter of management, but that he has played many games, he played for the national team, tonight the changes will be important, he is a player of the highest technical quality, he has improved a lot in his physical condition and he came from a long period of inactivity. We are very happy with him."

De Bruyne's contract expires next year, but Napoli do have the option to extend it for another year if agreed. Reports claimed De Bruyne could be heading for a surprise January exit from Napoli, but these rumours now look false as he sticks with the Italian giants.